VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday encouraged Airbus Defence and Space CEO Dirk Hoke to invest in Andhra Pradesh. The two shared a candid chat on the sidelines of the third day of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Hoke said the firm which was currently working on clearances to start manufacturing transport aircraft C-295 in India would begin its project in association with Tata in 2018, but gave no assurances of choosing AP as the destination for the venture.

Hoke has, however, been in constant touch with officials of the AP Economic Development Board whom he met last year. The Chief Minister also spoke at length with HP 3D Printing president Stephen Nigro and CEO Dion Weisler. The company’s officials demonstrated examples of 3D printing to the Chief Minister, including the process of making a metal gear wheel.“We are already in the process of installing new-generation 3D printers in Vizag Medtech Zone,” the Chief Minister said and asked officials to set up an experience centre in AP which could be used to demonstrate the process of 3D printing to the people.

Stephen Nigro replied that he would speak to the India CEO of the company regarding the matter.

The Chief Minister also held a quick meeting with Anil Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta Resources. The firm is building a twin tower in Vizag called Vedanta Towers for which land and permissions have been approved. The company is also planning to set up a university township in India.

After Agarwal explained the company’s CSR initiatives in different states, the Chief Minister assured him of all necessary support for investing in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu invited representatives of UPL Ltd to demonstrate the effectiveness of a product which they claimed can retain and release 2,000 litres of water per acre.During the discussion, UPL Ltd Global CEO Jai Shroff told the Chief Minister that the firm had a product that could absorb water in fields and slowly release it during dry spells. The product which is said to increase productivity by 40 per cent is currently being tested in some parts of India.

They are also keen on introducing India to a product which blends and mixes with fertilisers to prevent it from getting washed away in the rain and reduces the consumption of fertilisers by about 30 per cent.

The Chief Minister in his presentation “Technology for Tomorrow” explained the implementation of various projects in the state. “Bring any innovative or idea to me and I will give you an opportunity to experiment and scale it to a global level. We are starting an Innovation Valley in AP,” he said.

He explained that he wants to take ‘Ease of Doing Business’ to the next level, and make it ‘Ease of Living with Happiness’.

He explained the implementation of Real-Time Governance and the integration of all departments through e-Pragati, e-Office and e-Cabinet.At the CII CEOs Round Table conference, the Chief Minister said AP, a new state, was like a small baby that needs to be nurtured. “I built Cyberabad and have all the required experience, but now the challenges and opportunities are different,” he said.Around 20 CEOs from different industries, including financial services, infrastructure and telecommunications, participated in the discussion. Expressing optimism about the future of Andhra Pradesh, he said, “We are all living in inspiring times. Two decades ago, I promoted IT in Andhra Pradesh. I built HITEC City and Cyberabad when technology was for only a few business elites, but now, it is everywhere.”

