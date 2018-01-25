SRIKAKULAM: Thousands of devotees from both the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and neighbouring Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal thronged the Suryanarayana Swamy temple at Arasavalli to take part in Ratha Saptami festival on Wednesday. The temple was opened for darshan from Tuesday midnight after Visakha Sarada Peetadhidpathi Swaroopandendra Saraswathi performed the inaugural ritual. The temple priests and endowments officials accorded a grand welcome to the seer with the traditional ‘Poorna Kumbha’ and the latter offered silk vastram to Lord Sun.

Palabhisekham was performed to the presiding deity at around 1 am as devotees waited in queues people with milk sachets to take part in the ritual. The Palabhisekham followed by Nijaroopa Darshan that began from 6 am and continued until 4 pm in the evening. The devotees made a huge rush to have a darshan of the idol of the Sun God without any ornaments. Ratha Saptami is the only day in a year when the devotees can have a darshan of the Nijaroopa.

AS the belief has it that the Sun God blesses his devotees with good health, many people suffering from chronic skin and eye ailments thronged the temple. At the sunrise, women offered milk and rice to the Lord on the bank of Indrapuskarini, the temple pond. They started cooking rice in clay pots using cow dung cakes as fuel, nearby the temple from Tuesday night.

Transport minister K Atchannaidu, Government Whip Kuna Ravi Kumar, ZP chairperson Chowdary Dhana Laxmi, MP K Ram Mohan Naidu, MLAs G Laxmi Devi, G Shivaji, B Ramana Murthy, V Kalavthi, collector K Dhananjaya Reddy, joint collector KVN Chakradhar Babu, District Principal Judge VB Nirmala Geetamba among the dignitaries who had darshan at Arasavalli.“Given the increase in the footfalls, the roads leading to the temple must be widened. A master plan has been designed for the development of the temple and it will be implemented soon,” said Atchannidu after offering prayers.