VIJAYAWADA: Actor and Hindupur MLA N Balakrishna on Wednesday created quite a flutter in the ruling party circles when he took the seat of his brother-in-law and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the CM’s Camp Office while attending a meeting held to review the arrangements for Lepakshi Utsavams in his Assembly constituency.

The officials who turned up for the meeting looked a bit bemused seeing the actor-turned-politician sitting at the head of the huge rectangle table with all the airs of a suave leader. But, Balakrishna seemed to have quickly realised his lapse in observing the etiquette and moved into the next chair and continued the meeting.

An official said the actor’s gaffe might have been accidental, but maintained that Balakrishna as an MLA was not supposed to take the seat at the head of the table that is reserved for Chandrababu Naidu, who is also president of the ruling Telugu Desam Party. One might argue that there was nothing wrong in Balakrishna occupying the seat since he was holding the review meeting on a subject concerning his own constituency.

But what raises the eyebrows is the question why the actor was presiding over the meeting when D Umamaheswara Rao, Water Resources Minister and In-charge Minister of Anantapur district, under which Hindupur constituency falls, should have done the honours, observed the official. After all Balakrishna is one of the leading actors with huge fan following and brother-in-law of the CM besides being the father-in-law of Lokesh, the heir apparent. No body would mind minor lapses on his part.

Balakrishna told the officials to organise the festival on a grand scale this year also.

Lepakshi Utsavams

Lepakshi Utsavams to be held on March 9 and 10

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the celebrations

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will be invited to participate in the Utsavams on the second day

Veteran actress Hema Malini and famous percussionist Sivamani

will also be invited

Tourism department officials consulted film stars Mahesh Babu and Tamanna. Both the actors are yet to confirm their participation in the celebrations