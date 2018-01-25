KHAMMAM: While concluding his first leg of Yatra, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for one more time made an appeal to the Congress Party not to create trouble for the fledgling Telangana State.

“Telangana is just four-year-old baby. All political parties including the Congress Party should protect the baby with utmost care,” the film actor said, while addressing his party cadres in Khammam city on Wednesday. Reacting to the brickbats hurled at him by the Congress Party leaders, the Jana Sena chief said, “I am ready to face any sort of attack and criticism from any political party for the sake of people. But, I won’t respond to criticism. I have time only for those who love me.

I don’t have time to those who hate me.” While taking part in a rally at Kothagudem, Pawan said he will speak on issues related to people only after analysing with experts, instead of blaming the ruling government, blindly.An anonymous person hurled a footwear at Pawan, while he was on his way to Khammam. This attack took place near Thallada. But, the footwear was fallen on the top of the car. Later, an SI was injured when one of the cars in Pawan’s convoy accidentally hit him. The SI, named Chiranjeevi, got his left leg fractured and was being treated at a hospital.

MRPS, CPI SLAM PAWAN

Even as Congress Party is going hammer and tongs at Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for his act of lauding the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) founder Manda Krishna Madiga and CPI too joined chorus with the main opposition party in verbally attacking the film actor.

While describing Pawan as a “mentally unsound man,” Manda Krishna Madiga wanted to know from the Jana Sena chief when everything was really fine in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh under the regimes of K Chandrasekhar Rao and N Chandrababu Naidu respectively, what was the need for the film actor to undertake yatra. “Pawan Kalyan is touring the State at the behest of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. CM KCR is availing the services of the film actor in order to lessen the growing resentment among various section of people towards the State government,” the MRPS founder criticised, while addressing mediapersons here on Wednesday.

The CPI too found fault with the film actor’s attitude of praising the Chief Minister. CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said, “Pawan appears to be in a confused State. His statements lauding the Chief Minister prove this.”

Cong continues atttack

Continuing his tirade against Pawan, Congress Party veteran V Hanumantha Rao wanted to know from the State government why it had given permission to the film actor to tour across the State, when permission was denied for TJAC chairman M Kodandaram and MRPS founder Manda Krishna Madiga to organise agitations on people’s issues, earlier. Congress Party MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy too went ballistic at the Jana Sena chief.