TIRUMALA: Thousands of devotees converged at Four Mada Streets of Tirumala temple on Wednesday to witness Sapta Vahana Sevas of Lord Malayappa Swamy on the occasion of Ratha Saptami.

The auspicious day commenced with the first rays of Sun God touching the holy feet of Lord Suryanarayana Murthy. Initially, Lord Malayappa Swamy as an incarnation of Lord Suryanarayana Murthy glided swiftly on the Seven Horse driven Surya Prabha Vahanam. The first rays of Sun God touched the feet of the Lord at 7:04 am. The Four Mada Streets reverberated with the rhythmic chant of ‘Govinda … Govinda’ .

Aditya Hridayam rendered by students of Balamandir was a special attraction on the occasion. Lord Malayyappa Swamy rode Chinna Sesha Vahanam from 9 to 10 am around Four Mada Streets. The Lord was taken out in a colourful procession on Garuda Vahanam from 11 am to 12 noon. Without Garuda Seva, the Vahana Seva of Lord is incomplete. Hence, Lord Malayappa Swamy was taken out on His favourite Garuda Vahanam around the Four Mada Streets. The Lord took a celestial ride on Hanumantha Vahanam, the last one in the series of morning Vahana Sevas.

Colourful cultural events

As Sri Ramachandra Murthy, the Lord blessed His devotees while taking a celestial ride around Four Mada Streets. A variety of colourful cultural programmes were organised during Vahana Sevas.

The folk art forms of ‘Pillanagrovi’ and ‘Udupi Melam’ stood as special attractions. Artistes dressed as Lord Venkateswara, Sridevi, Bhudevi, Lord Narasimha and other incarnations of Lord Vishnu participated. Tirunavakkarusu from Vellore and Pungodi from Salem said that water, buttermilk, beverages and Annaprasadam were distributed to devotees.

Chakra Snanam performed

Chakra Snanam, the celestial bath, was performed in Swamy Pushkarini in the interval between morning and evening Vahana Sevas. The temple archakas offered a holy dip to Sri Sudarshana Chakrathalwar. After riding Surya Prabha, Chinna Sesha, Garuda and Hanumantha Vahanas in the morning, the Lord took the holy dip in His anthropomorphic form Chakrathalwar before commencement of evening Vahana Sevas, which included Sarva Bhoopala, Kalpavriksha and Chandra Prabha Vahanams.