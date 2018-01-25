HYDERABAD: Veteran actor T Krishna Kumari who had a prolific career in Telugu cinema in the 60s and 70s, breathed her last on Wednesday in Bengaluru. The 84-year-old who was diagnosed with cancer was undergoing chemotherapy for the last couple of years. She is survived by her daughter Dipika.

Born on March 6, 1933, in Naihati of West Bengal, Krishna Kumari made her entry into the film industry through Navvithe Navaratnalu (1951) and went on to appear in over 110 films from the 50s till the late 70s. During the period, she acted alongside stalwarts including NTR, ANR, Sivaji Ganeshan, Dr Rajkumar, Krishnam Raju, Kantha Rao, Jaggayya and Krishna. She is best known for her work in Bangaru Papa, Pelli Kanuka, Aggi Pidugu, Bharya Bharthalu, Vagdanam, Kula Gotralu, Doctor Chakravarthy, Gudi Gantalu, Antastulu, Manavudu Danavudu, Neramu Siksha, and Yashoda Krishna.

She took the decision of staying away from films at the peak of her career. Apart from Telugu, she has acted in Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films. Her sister, Sowkar Janaki, is also a popular South Indian actor. “We have been living in Bengaluru for many years now. We tried our best to save her, but couldn’t,” Sowcar Janaki said.