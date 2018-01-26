TIRUPATI: The body of a newborn baby boy was found stuffed in NTR Baby Kit in a drain at Tirupati Bus Station on Thursday. Police shifted the baby to SVR Ruia Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead for several hours. Sweepers noticed the kit bag blocking the drain and removed it. They found the baby in it. Police are now inquiring as to how many NTR Baby Kits were distributed in the past few days and also sent the number printed on the kit to the health department to determine the hospital from where it originated and the date on which it was supplied.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now