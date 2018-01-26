VIJAYAWADA: With the success of the pilot project, in which millet meals were introduced in all Anganwadi centres in districts, such as Krishna (in central AP), Kurnool (in Rayalaseema region) and Vizianagaram (in northern AP), the State government is planning to expand the footprint of the proposed Ahara Jyoti scheme and make millet-based food a part of mid-day meals for children and pregnant women visiting the centres. The scheme was initiated in Krishna district from November 2017.

As part of the pilot project, both women and children of rural and tribal areas were given millet food. With the improvement noticed in their health conditions, the Women and Child Welfare department is now planning to launch full-fledged millet meals at all Anganwadi centres across the State soon. The meals that the department is planning to introduce include millet upma, ragi jawa, nutritious porridge and many more.

As the self-help groups are widely in charge of the mid-day meals, supply of millets to the Anganwadi centres and preparation of meals there, will be taken up by the women and members of such groups.

“For a long time we have been planning to increase the level of nutrition among pregnant and lactating women. We found that millets would help us to a great extent (in reaching that goal). Millets are environment-friendly and this adds to its overall goodness. This is our first initiative, which is aimed at targeted nutrition,” said Krishna Kumari, project director of Krishna district.

As a part of this initiative, the women will be receiving millet-based food in forms of porridge, upma, chikki, laddoos etc., as mid-day meals, she said.It is worth mentioning that the government of Andhra Pradesh is keen to promote the consumption of millets for a healthier living in a healthier society. The School Education Department has also, it is reported, given nod to introducing millet-based food as mid-day meals in schools and is working on the implementation strategies.

Thrust on millets

State government to introduce mid-day millet meals for pregnant and lactating women, children in all Anganwadi centres across the state.

The reason behind

Both women and children of rural and tribal areas were given millet food as part of a pilot project. Their health conditions had improved. Hence the decision.

The intake pattern

The intake of millets in coastal and northern Andhra is comparatively lower than that in the Rayalaseema region, sources said.