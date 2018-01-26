HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday granted exemption to AP DGP M Malakondaiah from appearing before the court on January 29 in view of DGPs’ inter-state coordination committee meeting scheduled on the day. The bench, however, made it clear that State Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar has to appear in person before the court in the PIL case pertaining to cockfights during Sankranti festival season.

“When the authorities fail to file report, they should seek more time by filing an application. In spite of court orders, public representatives made statements in TV channels about organising cockfights. We will look into the issue if the details are placed before the court,” the bench remarked.On January 22, the bench of Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice M Ganga Rao, while expressing displeasure with the authorities of AP government for their failure to file reports and implement the court orders in preventing cockfights during the Sankranti festival, had directed both the Chief Secretary and DGP to appear in person before it on January 29 for explanation.

When the matter came up for hearing on Thursday, AP Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas urged the court to grant exemption from appearance to both the senior officers saying that they have made all efforts to prepare report as sought by the court, but could not file it due to voluminous material received from various districts of the State. Besides, the state DGP will not be in a position to appear before the court as there will be a meeting by several DGPs of Odisha, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and AP on January 29, he added.

Taking these submissions into consideration, the bench granted exemption to the DGP from appearance, but directed the Chief Secretary to appear in person before it on January 29 for explanation.The bench earlier passed the order in a PIL filed by K Ramachandra Raju from West Godavari complaining that authorities have failed to curb the unauthorised gaming, illegal sale of liquor, prostitution and many other illegal activities carried out under the garb of cockfights particularly at Vempa and Srirampuram of Bhimavaram mandal in West Godavari district during the Sankranti festival. He sought directions to the government authorities to implement provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and the AP Gaming Act, 1974 and to prevent the anti-social elements from organising cockfights and betting during festival season.

On January 4, the bench made it clear that its order passed in 2016 to prevent cockfights has to be implemented by the State government without fail. It also made it clear that the government would be held responsible if there was any violation of the court order, and directed the Chief Secetary and DGP to file a detailed report informing about the steps taken by them to prevent cockfights.

In December 2017, the High Court had directed the AP government to constitute Societies for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) under the 2001 Rules prescribed in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, 1960 in all the 13 districts at the earliest, i.e. not later than January 31, 2018. Further, the bench also directed all the district collectors, more particularly of East and West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts, to constitute joint inspection teams for each mandal in their respective districts to prevent cruelty to animals.

HC expresses satisfaction over AgriGold paper verification

Hyderabad: Expressing satisfaction with some progress made in the verification of documents of AgriGold consortium companies and the due diligence exercise on the companies’ assets by the Subhash Chandra Foundation of Essel-Zee group, a division bench of the High Court on Thursday granted it time till February 20 for filing a comprehensive report on further progress in the matter. The bench, comprising justices V Ramasubramanian and S V Bhatt, passed this order on a batch of petitions filed by the Telangana AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association and others seeking CBI probe into AgriGold scam and return of the depositors’ monies.

While the case was in progress the Subhash Chandra Foundation came forward to take over the whole business of AgriGold by paying the money which would facilitate payment of monies to depositors. On Thursday, the counsel appearing for Deloitte firm which was representing the Essel-Zee group filed an affidavit before the court explaining the progress made in respect of the verification of documents and due diligence exercise.