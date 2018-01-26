AMARAVATI: Five persons, including four of a family, were killed today when a lorry rammed into a state-run bus in which they were travelling in West Godavari district, police said.

Five other bus passengers sustained injuries and were admitted to a government hospital in Tadepalligudem, a senior police officer said.

The mishap occurred near Anantapalli village when the bus was on its way to Eluru from Rajamahendravaram, he said.

The deceased have been identified as G Lakshmi (55), her daughter K Jyothi (37) and grand daughters Akhila Satya (12) and Siva Sai (14). They were proceeding on a pilgrimage to Lord Venkateswara temple at Dwaraka Tirumala, the officer added.

Jyothi's husband Nageswara Rao was injured. The other deceased woman was identified as Savitramma, who was going to visit her daughter in Jogicharla village, he added.

The lorry driver was also injured, the officer said, adding a probe was underway.