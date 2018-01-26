VIJAYAWADA: “It is really a thrilling experience to stand in a queue and vote for the right person, who is capable of transforming the society in a positive way,” said Governor ESL Narasimhan, as he addressed the gathering present at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, here to observe the National Voters’ Day on Thursday, through a live video conference. “Youngsters should come forward and show equal interest in enroling as a voter and utilising the vote, just the way you show interest in watching movies like Bahubali and Kabali. Standing in a line for voting, is worth more than standing in a line to buy movie tickets. One vote can change the society and every person should take part in that change,” he said.

RP Sisodia, State Electoral Officer said that the objective behind observing the National Voters’ Day was to increase the enrolment of voters, so as to enhance the quality of Indian democracy. “Instead of blaming politicians and governance, more and more people should fulfil their responsibility by casting their vote and choosing the right person. Now with the (introduction of) technology, people needn’t wait for long hours to cast their votes. In the 2019 elections, apart from digital voting devices, there would be Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT)”.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna District Collector B Lakshmi Kantham said that the district administration was very serious about the enrollment of voters across the district. “We are going house-to-house in various phases and taking up the enrollment.”During the event, awards were given to officials of various districts for implementing innovative ways to enrol voters.