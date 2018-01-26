VIJAYAWADA: Even as the Union government sought the opinion of the law and other departments concern regarding the Kapu quota bill, governor ESL Narasimhan reiterated that the government is committed to ensuring that the existing Backward Castes don’t get affected.

Speaking at the 69th Republic Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium on Friday, the governor said, “In response to the long-standing demand to include Kapu community, a committee has been setup. Subsequently, the Andhra Pradesh assembly unanimously passed the bill proposing five per cent reservation to Kapu, Telaga, Balija and Ontari communities. It has also appealed to the Union government to include Valmiki and Boya communities in the list of STs. My government is committed not to affect the reservation benefits of the existing BC classes in any manner.”

The governor added that the state government is determined to overcome the hurdles in the execution of Polavaram project to complete it by early 2019. He also said that an action plan has been prepared to make all of rural AP Open Defecation Free (ODF) by March 31.

He further said that the state government’s solemn pledge is to ensure that at least 80 per cent of the people are happy and satisfied with the governance. Narasimhan also said that new welfare schemes – Chandranna Pelli Kanuka and Chandranna village malls – will be rolled out soon.

“About 40,000 brides from BC community will be given a one-time financial assistance of Rs 30,000. And 6,500 Chandranna Village Malls will be established in the first phase, thus making quality commodities available within the reach of common man,” he said. He added that Rs 15,000 crore will be spent on water grid project this year.

Narasimhan said that once the construction of Amaravati is completed, it is expected to be a technologically compatible city in the country and India’s leading technopolis. He explained the other developmental initiatives taken up by the government in the last four years.

“Through technological and innovation-driven governance and by finding opportunity in every crisis, the state has emerged as one of the fastest growing states in the country,” he observed.

Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, whose flight got delayed at Davos due to bad weather, could not attend the programme organised by the state government. Instead, his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari, grandson Nara Devansh and his cabinet colleagues participated. First lady Vimala Narasimhan was also present.

On the occasion, tableaux by various state departments and the ceremonial parade by contingents from Indian Army, Odisha police, AP state police, NCC cadets and others stood as the highlights of the event.