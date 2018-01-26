SRIKAKULAM: Srikakulam district has topped the state in the man-days of works provided to the beneficiaries of the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in the 2017-18 fiscal, registering an improvement by 31.94 per cent when compared to that of the previous financial year.

The district rankings based on the performances of MGNREGS has been released recently by the Panchayat Raj and Rural development Department and the Srikakulam officials say they have received a communique from the state administration.

In the 2016-17 financial year, 1.38 crore man-days of works were provided to the beneficiaries in the district which took a quantum jump to 1.82 crore man-days in the next fiscal, registering an improvement by 31.94 per cent. As Srikakulam district has topped the state, Guntur with an improved figure by 20.74 per cent grabbed the second place followed by Prakasam with an increase in man-days of works by 20.59 per cent.

Inspired by the achievement, the NREGS officials in Srikakulam have proposed a budget of `821 crore for the year 2018-19 fiscal, with a target of providing 250 man-days of works to 3.5 lakh wage seekers. The officials said that 34 per cent of the total beneficiaries identified for the next fiscal are new wage seekers. “More than half of the budget is likely to be used for setting up graveyards, building compound walls at government schools, apart from laying drainage lines and CC roads,” said DWMA Project Director Hanumantu Kumar Rao.