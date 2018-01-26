NALGONDA: The brutal murder of Boddupalli Srinivas, a close aide of Nalgonda MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, led to tense situation in Nalgonda town on Thursday. The situation remained volatile and police had a tough time controlling the agitating Congress workers, who demanded arrest of the accused, through out the day. The deceased, Srinivas (45) was husband of Nalgonda municipal chairperson Lakshmi. He was found murdered near his house in the early hours of Thursday. The body of Srinivas was found in drainage.

Police said Srinivas had left his house on Wednesday midnight after receiving a call from one his associates saying an argument has broken out among his followers. Srinivas met them at a roadside eatery and tried to settle the dispute. However, he soon picked a fight with them. Agitated at this, his close associates ganged up against him and murdered him, the police said. By Thursday noon, five people surrendered before the police in connection with the incident.

Knowing about the murder of his close associate, Venkat Reddy reached the spot where the former’s body was found. The MLA then staged a flash dharna at the Clock Tower Circle in the town, alleging that Srinivas was killed by the leaders of the ruling party as he was not shifting his loyalty to them.

“Srinivas was murdered by the ruling party workers. Nakirekal MLA Vemula Veeresam is behind the murder. I will continue to stage protest until killers of Srinivas are arrested by the police,” Venkat Reddy said adding that MLA Veereshan threatened Srinivas to join in TRS party. Previously some followers of slain gangster Nayeem too threatened Srinivas and Srinivas requested for gunman. But government has not provided the same,’’ the Congress leaders alleged.

Venkat Reddy broke into tears, saying that the ruling party leaders had eliminated Srinivas in order to weaken him politically in the Nalgonda Assembly segment. “Even my life is in danger. Ruling party leaders are resorting to the politics of murder as the Congress Party is becoming stronger in the State, particularly in Nalgonda district. Local police officers are behaving like stooges of the ruling party,” he commented.

A large number of Congress Party workers reached the Clock Tower area in the town, where Venkat Reddy was undertaking a Deeksha. Srinivas’ wife and Nalgonda Municipal Chairperson Lakshmi said Srinivas had left home around midnight after receiving a call. “My husband was very active in the Congress Party. As he had a good following among youth and local people, TRS leaders had been pressurizing him to join their party. As my husband was against crossing over to the ruling party, some of the TRS leaders eliminated him with the help of some local persons,” she alleged.