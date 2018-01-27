NELLORE: The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force along with the local police, nabbed nine smugglers after conducting raids at Dakkili, Kaluvoya and Seetharamapuram in the district. As many as 58 red sanders logs weighing 650 kg and worth Rs 65 lakh, four motorcycles and10 mobile phones were seized from them. The arrested included Damodaran Hari Krishna (34), Ahmed Shabbir (27), J Chengala Raju (36), D Siva Kumar (22), M Siva Kumar (43), A Meeraiah (60), J Dilip Kumar (40), H Shariff (42) and K Jagan Babu (45).

Disclosing this to newsmen here on Friday, OSD Crimes TP Vitaleswar said seven of the arrested were inter-state smugglers hailing from Tamil Nadu and the remaining two were local smugglers. The task force apprehended three smugglers at Dakkili and seized 19 red sanders logs and four mobile phones from them. Three smugglers, including two from Tamil Nadu, were nabbed at Kaluvoya. Nineteen red sanders logs and three mobile phones were seized from the trio.

The police also arrested three inter-State smugglers of Tamil Nadu and seized 20 red sanders logs and three mobile phones from them in Seetharamapuram. Seven smugglers of Tamil Nadu were transporting red sanders logs from Veligonda forest area to Chennai. Three police teams were formed to nab the smugglers who are at large. Nine cases against red sanders smugglers have been registered this year so far during the raids and 1.5 tonnes of red sanders logs seized. As many as 31 inter-state red sanders smugglers were arrested.