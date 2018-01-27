The body of an infant girl found dead in an NTR Kit at Jammalamadugu of Kadapa on Friday. All contents of the kit, except the blanket were missing | Express

KADAPA: A day after a three-day-old baby boy was found dead stuffed in an NTR Baby Kit in a drain near Tirupati bus station, another such incident happened in Jammalamadugu of Kadapa district. A newborn female baby was found dead in the thorny bushes at Mylavaram Reservoir North Canal, near the railway station in Jammalamadugu. She too was found wrapped up in a baby blanket, that comes with the NTR Baby Kit, which is given to new mothers after delivery in government hospitals.

Passersby noticed the abandoned bag and, when they opened it, found the dead baby. Except for the blanket, other contents of the kit were missing. On being alerted, Jammalamadugu sub inspector K Hanumanthu visited the spot and called municipal workers who buried the infant’s body there itself. Meanwhile, police officials said it would be difficult to track those behind the incident.

The Tirupati police made no progress in the case that came to light on Thursday. They visited both private and government hospitals to check the records of the latest deliveries and found none of the babies born recently missing. Following this, they suspect that it was the work of outsiders.