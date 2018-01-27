GUNTUR: Supreme Court Judge Justice NV Ramana has underscored the need for promoting Telugu in judiciary on a large scale.Participating as chief guest at the three-day Telugu Sahitya Mahostavam held in association with Cultural Department at Tenali in Guntur district on Friday, he said the present system of filing petitions, arguing and counter arguing in English should be changed.

Respecting Telugu is nothing but respecting the mother, Justice Ramana opined. “During the British rule, the arguments were in Telugu. During the Nizam rule, the proceedings in courts were held in Urdu. After Independence, we are neglecting the local language. It is unfortunate to discuss whether Telugu should be implemented in judicial administration or not and the consequences on usage of mother tongue,” he said. Lawyers can argue in the local language and the judge should accept the proceedings, he added.

Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad said the State government should conduct Telugu Sahitya Mahostavams in all Assembly constituencies every year. He appreciated the efforts of people of Tenali in organising the Telugu Sahitya Mahostavam. He alleged that corporate colleges are neglecting Telugu language and urged the parents to encourage their children to learn their mother tongue. Later, the organisers organised ‘Walk for Telugu language’.

Students performed cultural programmes at Tenali Ramakrishna Kavi Kalakshetram. The debates would be conducted on Bala Sahityam-Basha Vikasam, Basha Viksam-Mahila Sahityam, Basha Vikasam-Sahiti Prakriyalu, Tenali Sahiti Kala Chaaritrika Vaibhavam, Baasha Vikasam-Prasaara Maadyamaalu, Basha Vikasam-Mandalikaalu, Samaja Vikasam-People’s Responsibility during the three days.