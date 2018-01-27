TIRUPATI: The Ministry of Medical and Health is contemplating implementing the Central Government directions in the State by introducing the three-year Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses in all 100-bed hospitals either at the district headquarters or area hospitals in semi-urban and rural areas.SVR Ruia Hospital and Sri Venkateswara Medical College are all set to start DNB course from the next academic year.

Aiming to provide quality medical services to the rural people, these directions have been at the implementation stage by the Central Government. When compared with urban people, the ruralites are neglected by the doctors, as majority of doctors and MDs are willing to work in urban areas and abroad. To ensure that doctors work in rural areas for three years, plans are on to run the DNB courses in 100-bed rural hospitals.

Every area hospital is going to have a minimum of three and maximum of six disciplines, so that the hospital will have three professionals additionally to the existing staff strength in the first year. In the second year, it will be six and third year nine doctors, and the strength will be sufficient to cater to the needs of that particular rural area. All these students have to appear for exams conducted by Sri Venkateswara Medical College. The college has been conducting the MD exams for students of other States.