HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court will hear on January 30 a taken-up PIL case about illegal conversion of highly fertile and “double crop” wet lands into fish/shrimp ponds and about agricultural lands, particularly in the coastal areas of East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Nellore districts of Andhra Pradesh becoming highly saline and rendering the lands unsuitable for agriculture.

The case was based on a letter addressed to the High Court Chief Justice by Elipe Dharma Rao, a retired High Court judge and resident of Karapa village in East Godavari district, seeking court’s intervention for protecting agriculture and the livelihood of many agricultural labourers. He said that the illegal conversion of wet lands into fish/shrimp ponds was going on unabated in those districts with the support of influential politicians in the area and with the connivance of the government officials concerned.

Referring to the wet lands of Konaseema, the petitioner said that these lands were illegally converted into fish ponds by flouting all the legal norms by some powerful people with the connivance of government officials. The poor farmers were being lured with hefty rents (kist) for their lands and wherever this carrot method was not adhered to by the farmers, the stick method would be followed with the support local powerful politicians and pressurize them to lend their lands for illegal conversion into above ponds.

These activities would have cascading effect not only on the agricultural operations but also on the ecology, flora and fauna of the entire area. He urged the Chief Justice to set up an independent body to personally inspect the area and submit report to the court.The AP principal secretary to animal husbandry and fisheries, secretary to environment, secretary to irrigation and the district collectors are respondents.