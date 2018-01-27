KAKINADA : Rajya Sabha member K V P Ramachandra Rao on Friday said the Congress would come back to power again. Speaking to reporters after taking part in the Republic Day function at the party office here, he said that the Congress, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, would form government at the Centre.

Recalling the sacrifices made by the party for the country, KVP said the Congress made good recovery in the district from setbacks after Pantham Nanaji took over the reigns of the DCC. Leaders at all levels were working in tandem to rejuvenate the party. He commended Congress presidents of both East and West Godavari for putting in public focus ‘irregularities’ in Polavaram project.