VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday launched the outreach programme Dalita Tejam - Telugu Desam.As part of the event, TDP leaders will create awareness among Dalits about the welfare and development schemes brought out by the TDP since its inception in 1983. As part of the 82-day campaign, the TDP will focus on schemes that were launched during the regime of TDP founder-president NT Rama Rao and the welfare programmes being implemented during the reign of N Chandrababu Naidu.

After returning to his residence in Undavalli from Davos, the Chief Minister along with his grandson Devansh released posters and pamphlets relating to the programme. Asserting that his life was dedicated to the uplift of Dalits, the Chief Minister recalled that the TDP was instrumental in making Dalit leader KR Narayanan President; GMC Balayogi, Speaker of Lok Sabha; K Pratibha Bharati, Speaker of AP Legislative Assembly; and Kaki Madhava Rao, Chief Secretary.

Alleging that the Congress Chief Ministers, particularly YS Rajasekhara Reddy, had cheated Dalits by not implementing promises made to them, Naidu said his government was dedicated to the uplift of Dalits.

Stating that the government was keen on promoting Dalits as entrepreneurs by extending all necessary support, he said financial assistance would be provided to Dalit students for higher education.