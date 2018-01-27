RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : The sharp rise in the number of vehicles in the city over the years is seen as the major culprit in the escalation of pollution levels. In the last one decade, the number of vehicles plying in the city has considerably gone up by 14 per cent approximately for two-wheelers and by 4.5 per cent for autos.The upward curve in pollution data collated by the State Pollution Control Board in a way can be correlated to the increasing number of vehicles joining the city streets.

Data collected by Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) shows that air and noise pollution have been either increasing or staying at increased levels. Moreover, even residential areas are witnessing high levels of air and noise pollution, which shows that industrial estates, which once were considered the major source damaging ambient air quality, are not to be completely blamed.The only significant source of urban noise pollution is the traffic on the road, and with the number of vehicles undergoing an exponential increase year by year, the decibel (dB) levels have shot through the roof.

According to sources, the recorded levels on some of the busy stretches of the city went well beyond the 60-70dB bracket, when the acceptable range for the human ears is of around 40-50dB.

According to experts, the intensity of pollution was 158 SPM (Suspended Particulate Matter), whereas currently it is 250 SPM. The smoke emanating from two-wheelers, autos, cars, lorries, buses and other vehicles is posing public health risk.

Speaking to Express, Road Transport Officer, Rajamahendravaram, Siri Anand said, “We are coordinating with the traffic police to curb pollution in the city. We are also trying to conduct pollution check online to know the emission levels of vehicles.” She said that 1,000 pollution violation cases are registered on an average in a month. “If anybody is found without a valid pollution certificate, they will be fined up to `1,000. The repeat offenders will be dealt with sternly,” she said.