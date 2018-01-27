Olympiad to help tribal students crack IIT, NEET
SRIKAKULAM: IN an attempt to strengthen the foundation of the students in tribal pockets and prepare them for the national competitive exams such as the IIT and NEET, the Seetampeta ITDA authorities have introduced a novel ‘Olympiad System’ at the Ashram and Gurukul schools. As part of the innovative move undertaken as part of the Nela Nela Vennela scheme, the school management would focus on general knowledge, current affairs and observation of national and international days and conducting study tours among others.
The Olympiad System has been introduced in all 57 Ashram schools for the students of sixth to tenth class and around 17,000 students have been covered under the programme, says deputy district educational officer for Seetampeta ITDA, G Ram Mohana Rao. Earlier, a survey has revealed that despite having the talent, the performances of the tribal students in the national-level competitive exams like IIT and NEET has not been encouraging.
“The students from tribal area schools have poor confidence levels. Now, as part of Olympiad System, theme-based programmes with a strong focus on science and mathematics are being run. Apart from this, special attention is being given to the English language through screen quiz programmes, essay writing and debate competitions,” explains Seetham ITDA project officer L Shiva Sankar.Meanwhile, the Project Monitoring and Resource Centre (PMRC) is on the job of developing study material.
Prep-up tool
57
Ashram school under Seethampeta ITDA covered
17,000
Students to undergo theme-based teaching programmes
All students from sixth to tenth class to undergo special training
Theme-based programmes with a focus on science and mathematics