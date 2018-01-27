VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is all set to begin his three-day tour of Anantapur district starting Saturday as part his ‘Chalo re...Chalo re...Chal’ campaign. The objective of the tour is to study drought conditions in the district and understand the plight of the people there, a press release issued by the Jana Sena on Friday said. The actor with a sizeable fan following will arrive at Anantapur district from Hyderabad and perform bhoomi puja for his party office at the district headquarters in Gooty Road at 11:20 am.

He will participate in a discussion, ‘Rayalaseema Drought - Solutions’, with farmers and agriculture and irrigation experts at Jana Sena Praja Vedika from 2:30 to 5:30 pm, after which he will interact with party activists. On January 28, the second day of his visit to Anantapur district, the Jana Sena chief will reach Kadiri at 11 am. After having darshan of Lord Narasimha Swamy at the famous temple there, he will interact with locals to know their problems before addressing a roadside meeting.

From there, he will go to Puttaparthi and then address another public gathering at Hanuman Junction at 2:30 pm. On reaching Puttaparthi at 4:30 pm, he will visit Satya Sai Mandir. On the final day of his tour, he will leave for Dharmavaram to interact with handloom weavers. He will then go to Hindupur to address Jana Sena workers. At 3:30 pm, he will leave for Chikballapur to visit CVV Institute.