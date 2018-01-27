VISAKHAPATNAM: The salaries of government employees — usually paid in the first week of every month — is likely to get delayed as the day-to-day works at the district treasury has been hit by technical snags in the main server for the last four days.More than 2,000 bills related to the salaries of government employees, DAs and other payments worth around `100 crore are awaiting clearance. Sources said the data can’t be uploaded onto the server and so the payment of salaries is likely to be delayed.

After the four-day-long weekend — Republic Day and fourth Saturday — pending bills can be processed only on Monday if the technical glitch gets fixed by then. Treasury staffers say it would be very hectic to clear and upload thousands of bills in the last three days of the month. “The government has directed us to freeze all payments except for salaries and pension bills from the third week of this month. We haven’t been able to do much in the last four days because of the issues with the main server. Our technical experts are trying to rectify the problem. It may take some more time,” an officer of the District Treasury wishing not to be named said.

Usually, salary bills of all government employees have to be submitted to the district treasury between the 17th and 25th of every month. Because of Sankranti holidays most of the departments submitted salary bills by January 17, after which the main server developed a glitch.“Even if the glitch is rectified by Monday, it will be difficult to verify and accept 2,000 bills at the treasury and at all 13 STOs in three days. However, we will be trying our best to clear the bills by the month-end. Whether we are able to do it is another story,” the official added.

Pending bills

2,000 Bills related to salaries, DAs etc

`100 crore Salary bills awaiting clearance

`50 crore Bills related to scholarships, TA, DA, electricity, phone, water