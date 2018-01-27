TIRUPATI: In his Republic Day speech, TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal announced new proposals and projects at TTD headquarters here on Friday. After hoisting the national flag, in his Republic Day address at the Parade Grounds behind the TTD Administrative Building here, the EO said that they would offer the best possible services to the pilgrims and make them comfortable which was their prime responsibility.

Sharing the developmental proposals, he said that retractable roof inside Tirumala temple as a protective shield to pilgrims during inclement weather conditions soon along with WiFi and CC cameras to be installed in Tirumala.

“Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) counters to be set up in Tirumala and Tirupati soon and improvement in pilgrim services based on pilgrim feedback in VQC gathered by Srivari Sevakulu. Strengthening Divya Darshan system by issuing 14,000 tokens in Alipiri and 6,000 tokens in Srivarimettu footpaths,” Singhal said.

The EO said that they were also going to sell 50,000 laddus additionally and preparations were going on. “IT initiatives including e-Office, e-Hundi, e-Donation, launching of mobile app, website in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, also online booking of TTD Kalyana Mandapams,” he said. The other initiatives include FMS call center to receive complaints related to accommodation that would function 24X7, temples to be developed in Tiruchanoor, Mangapuram and also at Vontimitta. Singhal said that new Venkateswara Swamy temples would come up at a cost of `18 crore in Rampachodavaram, Parvathipuram, Seetampeta, Araku agency areas and also in Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar in Orissa.