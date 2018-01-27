ELURU: Five persons, including a woman and her two children, were killed and 14 injured in a road mishap at Ananthapalli in Nallajerla mandal of West Godavari district on Friday.

According to police, a speeding sand-laden lorry collided with an APSRTC bus bound for Eluru from Rajamahendravaram near the bridge across Yerrakalva rivulet at Ananthapalli. The lorry was going from Eluru to Rajamahendravaram. The driver of the lorry lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the side of the bus. Under the impact, the entire side portion of the bus was ripped away.

Five passengers died on the spot and 14 who suffered grievous injuries were shifted to hospital by police, who rushed to the spot on being alerted about the accident. The deceased were identified as Kapusetty Jyothi, 33, her daughter Kapusetty Akhila Satya Santhoshi, 12, and son Kapusetty Siva Sai, 14, of Tuni in East Godavari district, and Gelam Lakshmi, 50, and Palla Savitramma, 62. Jyothi and her two children came to the house of her relative Gelam Lakshmi in Nidadavole on Thursday night, and on Friday morning, the trio along with Lakshmi and her husband Nageswara Rao, set out for a pilgrimage to Dwaraka Tirumala and boarded the ill-fated bus at Yerran Gundam. In 10-minutes, they would have reached their destination, but the disaster overtook them. While Jyothi, her two children and Lakshmi died on the spot, Nageswara Rao sustained injuries.

The fifth victim, Palla Savithramma, was from Odisha and came to Rajamahendravaram. She was going to her daughter’s house in Dubacherla village in Nallajerla mandal. She too would have reached the village in a few minutes. Of the 14 injured undergoing treatment at the Tadepalligudem Area Hospital, the condition of two was reported to be serious. Police, who registered a case and took up investigation said that driver lost control of the vehicle following flat tyre.