VISAKHAPATNAM: A 36-year-old Yoga teacher was brutally murdered by unidentified miscreants in the Marripalem VUDA layout area of Visakhapatnam on Friday late night. Business rivalry is suspected to be the reason behind the murder.

The deceased, identified as P Venkataramana, was running a Yoga training centre at Marripalem.

According to sources, a group of persons called him near the VUDA layout for a discussion and attacked him with iron rods and knives.

A CCTV camera captured the entire episode. The footage shows two persons attacking Venkataramana.

The police have collected the footage and launched a search for the culprits.

Primary investigation revealed that a person close to Venkataramana had planned and executed the murder owing to business rivalry. The police said they are yet to ascertain the complete details.