KADAPA: Two leopards were electrocuted when they came in contact with an electric fence in fields at Varikuntla village in Kasinayana mandal in separate incidents.Proddatur DFO Guru Prasad said S Narayanappa Naidu, a farmer, erected electric fence around the field to protect his plantain crop from wild animals.

Two days ago, a two-year-old male leopard was electrocuted when it came in contact with the electric fence. The farmer, along with watchman A Ramudu, removed the claws of the leopard and buried the carcass in the field itself.

Following a tip-off, DFO Guru Prasad, Porumamilla Forest Ranger Subbarami Reddy and Beat Officer Subbarayudu went to the village and questioned the farmer and the watchman, who confessed to burying the wild cat.

The farmer and the watchman revealed that a female leopard was electrocuted in their field in a similar manner about 25 days ago. The farmer and the watchman were arrested and sent to remand. A criminal case was registered against the duo.