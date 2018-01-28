GUNTUR: The three-day annual convention of the Bible Mission began on a joyful note, with over 8 lakh people converging on the grounds opposite Acharya Nagarjuna University on Saturday.The convention began with a prayer by Mission president Satyanandam and vice-president and convener J Samuel Kiran. The messages centred round the mission of gospel, of being faithful to god and showering love on fellow human beings.

Satyanandam said that both the Central and State governments were committed to ensuring freedom and security for all religious minorities. He said the annual convention draws inspiration from the Feast of Tabernacles observed by Israelites in the Old Testament of The Bible and compared the sprawling premises to a garden of love and fellowship.

Samuel Kiran highlighted the role being played by missionary organisations in emancipating poverty, illiteracy and disease among impoverished sections. He said that Christians should have fellowship along with qualities of love, faithfulness and perseverance. He said that gospel messages centred on love, compassion and kindness towards fellow beings were being preached for years.

CM N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to attend the convention in the remaining two days. Earlier, women choir sang soul lifting songs. Sports Minister Kollu Ravindra and DGP M Malakondaiah also gave their greetings. Kollu Ravindra said that he was happy to note that the large multitude of people have been coming from far flung areas in the meetings held in the Capital region.