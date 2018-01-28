SRIKAKULAM: Pointing out that achieving the open defecation-free (ODF) status for the district by March-end is a big challenge, Collector K Dhananjaya Reddy said that the accounts of sarpanches would be frozen for not having toilets at their households and government officials would be suspended for not meeting the targets. He also urged the public to extend cooperation to the administration to meet the deadline.

“Achieving the ODF status is a big challenge for us as the district is lagging behind in implementation of total sanitation programme when compared to others in the State. Around 1.9 lakh toilets are to be built in just 70 days to achieve the ODF status,” he told the media here on Saturday.He appealed to the people to take an active part in the ‘ODF movement’ and extend support to the administration. With the clearance of bills remaining a major constraint, the Collector promised that no bill would remain pending as the clearance would be done on weekly basis, adding that all pending bills were cleared on January 22.

The Collector said 27 villages, five municipalities and one corporation in the district have been declared ODF so far. Of the 1.9 lakh ISLs to be set up to declare the district open defecation free, around 66,000 are yet to be grounded, he added.

In Srikakulam district, Amadalavalasa tops the mandals with 77.36 per cent of the households having toilets, while Regidi Amadalavalasa is lagging behind, with 25.96 per cent of its houses having ISLs.

“The accounts of sarpanches who do not have toilets will be frozen and the government officials will face suspension for not meeting the targets,” he said. The Collector asked the officials to erect hoardings and put up banners on ODF at the entry and exit points of villages.