SRIKAKULAM: Tension prevailed at Parasambha village under Palasa municipality limits on Saturday morning after the family members of Ronanki Gopalakrishna, a trainee IAS officer, tried to shift a Mahatma Gandhi statue which was installed by the villagers near their residence some two year ago. The family members of Gopalakrishna who secured the third rank in the civil services examinations last year defended their move saying that the land belonged to them and some villagers had installed the statue overnight without taking their consent.

However, police said that the statue was not desecrated and the family members of the trainee IAS officer were trying to shift the statue to a school premises nearby. At around 11 am on Saturday, the family members of Gopalakrishna tried to shift the statue and the villagers prevented them to do so which led to an argument. The villagers lodged an oral complaint at Kasibugga police station. The Ronanki family then rushed to the tehsildar office with the land documents and the revenue officials declared that the land belonged to Ronanki family. Upon information, police rushed to the spot and counselled both the parties.

“The tiles at the bottom of the statue have been damaged but the statue is intact sans desecration. Parents of Gopalakrishna—Ronanki Appa Rao and Rukmini—alleged that some villagers had installed the statue on their land two years ago without taking their consent and since then both parties have been quarrelling over the issue,” said Kasibugga CI K Ashok Kumar, adding that no case was registered. Both the parties have been told to stay away from the statue until the revenue officials come clear over the ownership of the land in question, he added. The villagers said they had celebrated the Republic Day at the Gandhi statue on Friday. On Saturday evening, the villagers performed Palabhisekham to the statue and observed a ‘Mouna Deeksha’, sources said.