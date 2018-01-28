ANANTAPUR : In a high-octane drama on Friday night in Anantapur town, sub-inspector of Vth Town police station B Sekhar found himself in a sea-saw battle with gangsters who came in a vehicle with an obvious intention to steal cattle. The SI who was on night patrol duty on Court Road received information about the rogue vehicle speeding towards Aravind Nagar in the town.

He immediately got into act and chased the criminals in his Rakshak vehicle. While his driver kept pace with the criminals, the SI warned them to stop. But the miscreants, while hurling stones at the SI, sped down different directions like Collector's Office Road, Gutti Road, Somula Doddi, MP Petrol Station, Kalyanadurgam Road, Srinivasa Colony, etc. Finally, they stopped at Alamur Road and waited. When Sekhar asked them to surrender, they took the SI by surprise by ramming their car into his vehicle, which was pushed off the road, and again started fleeing.

The SI almost gave up, but found an ambulance coming towards him and got into it and started another round of chase. Making their criminal intention clear, the desperadoes took a U-turn and once again crashed into the ambulance. Sensing that the criminals were hard nut to crack, he took out his revolver and fired five rounds at them. But the miscreants managed to flee. Police suspect that they were either cattle thieves or red sander smugglers.

Who are they?

Police suspect that the miscreants came to Anantapur in the dead of night with an intention to steal cattle sleeping on roads. They also did not rule out the possibilities of them being red sanders smugglers on their way to carry out their plans in the district