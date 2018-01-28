GUNTUR: Guntur city is expected to secure a high position in the Swachh Bharat ranking 2018-19, scheduled to be announced by the Ministry of Urban Development (MoUD) soon. Swachh Survekshan team inspected Guntur city recently to assess cleanliness of the city. Karvey organisation zonal coordinator V Chidanandam and senior official Srinivasa Reddy scrutinised the documents related to cleanliness and sanitation submitted by the GMC officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Chidanandam said that they inspected sanitation at various places and interact with the people to take their feedback. The teams studied the sanitation conditions in the city and accordingly will give grade.

He said that they conducted field visits to developed, underdeveloped, organised and unorganised slums in the city to take note of garbage collection and disposal mechanism and also to residential colonies, public toilets, community toilets, bus stands, vegetable markets and others to study cleanliness.

The team paid more attention to public participation and interacted with citizens to get their opinion and feedback on source segregation and open defecation Soon after completion of their survey, the Central team uploaded photos and videos of the locations on the spot to their Central office in Delhi through geo-tagging. GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha, Additional Commissioner K Ramachandra Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Srinivasa Rao and others accompanied the Central team.