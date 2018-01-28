VISAKHAPATNAM: The Simhachalam Devasthanam has generated a revenue of `4.5 crore by auctioning the human hair collected from Kalyanakatta, the tonsuring centre on the temple premises. The temple authorities conducted an open action of the human hair at the shrine two days ago and the officials said that they had generated `4.50 crore, which is slightly higher than that of the previous year of `4.07 crore.

Earlier, the temple authorities had decided to fix the opening bid at `4.5 crore, but found no bidder owing to the higher stake.

After having talks with the bidders who came to participate in the auction, the Devasthanam authorities agreed to decrease the opening bid to `4.25 crore, before reduced it further to `4.10 crore. M/s Gupta Enterprises, Indian Hair Industries and Srinivasa Enterprises from West Godavari district participated in the bidding. Finally, the Gupta Enterprises sealed the deal by offering `4.50 crore. The temple authorities said that the next open action will be held between from March 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019 and the successful bidder could collect the hair offerings.

“Since the last two years, the demand for human hair in the international market has not been encouraging. That is why most of the bidders are not enthusiastic about the auction,” an officer of the Devasthanam management explains. Devasthanam assistant executive officers KK Raghava Kumar, RVS Prasad, DE MalleswaraRao and Paidithalli Devasthanam EO Bhaanu Raju monitored the auction process.

