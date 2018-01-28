KAKINADA : Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) has constituted a committee to probe allegations of sexual harassment of M Tech first-year students by a professor.

In their complaint to the university administration, about 20 M Tch students alleged that Porf K Babulu, director of Information, Computer Science and Technology department, touched them inappropriately and made lewd remarks during viva in the laboratory on January 23, 24 and 25. He was external examiner for the students during the viva.

The students said they felt uncomfortable as the professor spent unusually longer time with them than he did with the male students. In their complaint, they said the university should take care not to assign Babulu any project on any subject in future.

JNTUK Registrar Subba Rao confirmed the receipt of the complaint, addressed to the Vice Chancellor, from the students. He further said that they had constituted a high-level committee to inquire into the allegations. The registrar said that based on the committee’s report, action would be initiated against the professor.

In their letter to the university administration, the first-year PG students demanded stringent action against the professor and that in future he should not be given any important assignment that could render girl students vulnerable to his advances.