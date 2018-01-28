SANGAREDDY: Telangana state government’s ‘Feel the Jail’ scheme is attracting foreign tourists too.

Two Malaysian nationals flew all the way to Hyderabad and arrived in Sangareddy to experience prison life. “It is our first visit to India. We wanted to know how a person spends his time in a prison. We wanted to experience the life of a prisoner,’’ the tourists-turned-prisoners said. “We liked the food here and also the people,’’ they added.The Malaysian nationals -- Ken, a dentist, and Kelwan, a businessman -- learnt about the jail museum through internet and came to India on a five-day tour.

They met the prison superintendent Santosh Rai and got to know the rules to be followed as a prisoner in the jail and wanted to spend two days in the prison.Under the new prison tourism programme, tourists can rent a cell in the 220-year-old Sangareddy jail and can get a first-hand experience of prison life by paying a fee of `500 for a day’s stay.

Those who opt for the “Feel the Jail” scheme will be provided a uniform, a steel mug, basic bedding and a bar of soap. Even food served during the stay will be similar to what used to be served to prison inmates.

It may be recalled that the Telangana Prisons department had transformed the Nizam-era jail, built in 1796, into a musem and opened it for interested persons to experience prison life for a price.A person has to spend `500 per day to become an inmate of the prison. The two Malaysians have opted to spend two days.

The restored structure with its 8 male barracks, one female barrack, kitchen, dispensary, mess, isolation room, and three watch towers used to house 110 inmates on its premises spread around five acres. The inmates were shifted to a new premises in 2012.