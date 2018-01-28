ANANTAPUR : Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan has stated that he will join hands with a political party which will address and resolve the long-standing farmers’ issues in the State in the next elections.

Pawan, who kickstarted the second round of his three-day ‘Chalore Chalore Chal’ programme on Saturday, clarified that he has no plans to confront any party.Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the party’s office here, the actor-turned-politician said, “Everybody is wondering to which party I would pledge my support in the next election. I will be in alliance with a party which is on the farmers’ side and the party which will wipe the farmers’ tears. I will support the party — regional or national — which stood for the development of Anantapur and protect the interests of women.”

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan laying

the foundation stone for the party office

during his visit to Anantapur on Saturday

| Express

He said that even though the Union and State governments have announced a slew of welfare schemes, they are not being implemented properly due to the poor administration by the departments concerned. Pawan said that a task force should be constituted to fight drought. “The Union government should form a special monitoring cell which would examine how the State government spends the drought relief funds. I also plan to pitch these proposals before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When I meet him, I will also submit a report on the drought situation here,” he said.

He said he, being a farmer himself, is aware of the problems faced by the farming community. “Anantapur district has the highest drought-affected mandals in the State. A society will progress only when a farmer is happy,” he said and added that he would take the farming issues to the Union government’s notice.

He said that he needs an army of one lakh people to fight against the decades-old problems. “I can bring pressure on the Union and State governments only when I have your support. Why hasn’t the Handri Neeva project been completed till now? Time has come to question the leaders who have failed to implement the promises made in their manifestos during last elections. When they come to you for votes, question them why they deserve your votes,” he told the gathering.

He said he would soon announce a plan of action focused on the development of Anantapur. “Vote for me if you find me worthy. I am not here for playing vote bank politics and can take success and failure equally,” he concluded. Earlier, he interacted with farmers, officials and experts in irrigation.