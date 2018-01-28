GUNTUR: Residents of Nehru Nagar are fed up with the garbage strewn across the road and the unbearable stench emanating from undisposed waste. Citizens are unhappy with the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) for its failure to deal with the garbage mess.Although garbage containers are overflowing in Nehru Nagar, a shortage of sanitary staff appears to have crippled the waste disposal system. The mounds of garbage have consequently turned into haunts for pigs and dogs, sparking health concerns among residents.

Residents of other areas like Arundelpet, Brodipet and Lakshmipuram have to pass through Nehru Nagar to reach bus stand and other major centres in the city. They too urged immediate intervention of authorities. Public are also facing lot of hardships in reaching schools and offices due to regular traffic jams at the railway gate in Nehru Nagar. Illegal and haphazard parking of vehicles along the roads in Nehru Nagar have turned a nightmare for pedestrians.

“Although I have appealed repeatedly to the GMC authorities to ensure proper garbage disposal, they have taken no action,” said M Hara Gopal, a resident.Sumalatha, a housewife, said, “The dismal state of garbage disposal was a result of adopting unscientific methods. GMC authorities have not responded to our complaints.”

Ashok, another resident, fears that the growing heap of garbage on roads and circles could lead to an outbreak of epidemic. He lamented that he couldn’t even take a stroll in his locality owing to the garbage mess, while blaming GMC’s apathetic attitude for the state of affairs.