BHIMAVARAM : All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Chairman Anil D Sahasrabudhe has urged engineering college students to take up innovative projects for the development of the country.

He was speaking as chief guest at the Innovation Day programme organised at SRKR Engineering College here on Saturday. Addressing the meeting, the AICTE Chairman said that universities should change their curriculum to encourage students take up innovative programmes. “If they are not able to do that, at least they can adopt the AICTE curriculum,” he said.

He said the AICTE would organise three-week student induction programme in all the colleges from the next academic year. “At present, there is no relationship between teachers and students. In Gurukulas, there were good relations between teachers and students. The student induction programme is expected to solve the issue. During the interaction programme, discussions will be held on various issues including sports and games and lectures by experts will also be organised,” Sahasrabudhe said.

The AICTE has also introduced mandatory internship programme for students in industries. The colleges should set up industrial interaction cell, innovation cell, entrepreneurship cell and organise activities to engage industrial experts and students.This can create a friendly atmosphere between them. The students can also learn about the functioning of industries before completion of their course, he said.