VIJAYAWADA: “The Sun is the ambassador of Andhra Pradesh,” said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the ‘Surya Aradhana’ programme organised by the State government. He said, “even though one should leverage the technology, one should never forget to pay homage to nature.”

Addressing the gathering at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Sunday, he said that everybody should celebrate ‘Surya Aradhana’ as a secular event. “For the first time, a government is conducting a programme to worship nature. Andhra Pradesh firmly believes in harnessing solar power. That is the reason, when other States have various brands/people as ambassadors, I have named the State Sunrise Andhra Pradesh, for which the Sun is the ambassador,” he said.

Reciting lines from holy books of various religions, Naidu asserted that every religion worships the Sun. “While the Bible says that Christ is the morning light and rising Sun, Muslims are told to worship Allah who created the Sun and the Moon in the Quran. Even in Arab, they show their reverence to ‘Shams’ (the Sun). The Sun doesn’t belong to a religion, place or caste. Everybody, irrespective of their faith, should participate in the programme,” he said referring to a few Muslim organisations voicing reservations over the programme.

Holding forth on health benefits of ‘Surya Namaskar,’ the CM said, “The Sun is proven to help in treating breast cancer, skin and bacterial diseases. One who places his/her trust in the Sun, will never have any problems.”

He further explained that his government introduced a slew of initiatives to respect nature. “Right from Neeru-Chettu to Jalasiri, Vanam-Manam and to Eruvaka, Krishna and Godavari pushkarams, we are using every opportunity to respect nature. I have decided to take up these so as to inspire you. All of you should spend at least 10 minutes in the Sun every morning to tap the benefits,” he suggested.

According to Naidu, his government was able to harness 5,000 MW of solar and wind energy in the last three-and-a-half years and planned to take it up further on a massive scale.

Prior to the CM’s speech, religious leaders including the Director of Archaka Training Academy of the Endowments Department Dr Vedantam Rajagopala Chakravarthy, Christian and Muslim leaders Fr Karunanidhi and Mohammad Abdul Khadir Nayeemi preached peace discourses highlighting the role of the Sun in the progress of mankind.

Chandrababu Naidu’s love’s labour lost!

Vijayawada: In one of the ‘peace discourses’ by religious gurus at the ‘Surya Aradhana’ programme here on Sunday, a preacher spoke about the importance of offering salutations to the Sun in the early morning light. Ironically, by the time the participants completed the 12-step ‘Surya Namaskar’, it was well past 8:15 am.

Though the students, who were mobilised for the programme, gathered at the IGMC Stadium between 6 and 6:30 am, the programme began only after the arrival of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at 7:30 am. After his arrival, the religious gurus took the stage to preach peace, following which the CM began his address. Some of the participants were heard saying that the delay defeated the very purpose of the event. “The preachers themselves pointed out that the salutations should be done in the early light of the Sun. So, they could have finished Surya Namaskar first and then delivered speeches,” according to the participants.