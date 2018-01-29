AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau today arrested a senior urban planner of the Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority and recovered assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, officials said.

ACB Director General R P Thakur, in a release, said, P Pradeep Kumar, additional chief urban planner in the Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority, was arrested following raids on his properties in Visakhapatnam and other places.

The official said that seven house sites, two residential flats, 9.2 acres of agricultural land, 2.7 kg of gold, two platinum rings, 12.5 kg of silver, fixed deposits amounting to Rs 18 lakh, bank balance of Rs 3 lakh, cash worth Rs 4 lakh, insurance subscriptions of Rs 10 lakh, investment in a realty firm totalling Rs 10 lakh, a car and a couple of two-wheelers were among the assets unearthed.

Kumar joined service in 1984 and worked in various towns and cities, including Guntakal, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, in the urban planning wing. He holds the rank of joint director in the Town and Country Planning Department, officials said.

An ACB release added that bank lockers were being verified and further investigations were underway.