VISAKHAPATNAM: The YSR Congress will extend support to the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, only if it fulfils all the promises made to the State during the bifurcation, party senior leader Botsa Satyanarayana said here on Sunday. “However, we will not mind changing our stand if the promises go unfulfilled,” Botsa told newsmen at the party office here.

Claiming that his party had no hidden selfish agenda, unlike the TDP and its leaders, Botsa said that the recent Davos visit by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was a futile exercise.

“The Chief Minister is frequently making trips to check his illegal gains stashed in foreign banks, not to attract investments to the State. Can the CM make it clear how many noted foreign companies made huge investments in the State during the TDP tenure?” he asked.

“If they (TDP) are claiming of mopping huge investments for the State, why are not they releasing a white paper. We dare them to make the people know how many jobs they have created.”

Referring to the Dugarajapatnam port issue, Botsa alleged that the CM intentionally had dropped the project to get the Medtech Zone.

“Chandrababu is the only CM who did not attend the Republic Day celebrations. He tried to cover up his absence citing health issues,” he said. Gudivada Amarnath, Tippala Nagi Reddy and others were present on the occasion.

‘Dual standards’

Asked about the row over coalition dharma between TDP and BJP, he said, “The CM has been saying that he is supporting the BJP for the welfare of the State. But, he made a U-turn on Saturday and said that the TDP is thinking of saying ‘Namaskaram’ to the BJP. It tells all about his dual standards.”