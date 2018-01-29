VISAKHAPATNAM: A day after N Chandrababu Naidu’s comment on the coalition dharma drew flak from the saffron quarters, BJP leader and MLC Somu Veerraju on Sunday lashed out at the TDP chief and his party saying that the Chief Minister’s claim of maintaining the alliance norms in letter and spirit is baseless.

“The TDP chief and its leaders are repeatedly accusing the BJP of not respecting the coalition dharma. These are baseless allegations. Rather, we are bearing repeated insults and ill-treatment. We keep silence in respect of the so called Mitra Dharma,” Veerraju told TNIE.

Earlier in the day, Veerraju, while speaking to the media at Kurupam in Vizianagaram district, lashed out at the TDP.

“What Mitra Dharma the TDP wants to teach us? Time and again, TDP chief himself had questioned and opposed several decisions taken by the NDA government and warned of taking legal recourse. Are these the ways of TDP to strengthen the coalition?” Veerraju asked, adding that the BJP wants to continue with the alliance.

In response to ‘the repeated allegations of injustice being meted out to Andhra Pradesh by the NDA government’, the BJP MLC said that the Centre had been releasing `42,000 crore per annum since the last three years to the State. In total, the Centre has granted `1.26 lakh crore to AP as an alternative for the Special Category Status. Apart from the financial support, the NDA regime is giving more importance to the State and doing its best to complete the Polavaram project in time, he said.

“Despite all these, the TDP government does not wish to acknowledge the Central help,” he alleged.