VISAKHAPATNAM : Amid speculations that BJP floor leader in the Assembly P Vishnukumar Raju would switch loyalties to the Jagan bandwagon, he clarified that his presence at the YSRC office was just a coincidence.

On last Wednesday, the BJP leader was seen accompanying the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman and YSRC leader B Rajendranath Reddy to the party office.

“It does not mean that I am going to change loyalty to the YCRC. As I am the member of the PAC, I accompanied the PAC chairman to the media interaction that was held at the YSRC office,” he told the media at his Seethammadhara office on Sunday.

He said, “I am against the defection and I felt very bad when the YSRC defectors were given Cabinet berths in the TDP government.” Referring to the fulfilment of the promises made to AP at the time of bifurcation, he said,”As a native of this city, I strongly wish that a special railway zone is granted to the State with Vizag as its headquarters.”