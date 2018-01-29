RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The hopes of prisoners waiting to walk free from the Rajamahendravaram Central Jail will be fulfilled only in the second week of February. Every year, government grants remission to prisoners taking certain parameters like good behaviour, age and chronic ailments, into consideration on the occasion of the Republic Day.

According to M Varaprasad, Superintendent, Rajamahendravaram Central Jail, a list of 71 life convicts, including 61 men and 10 women, to be released has been prepared and sent to the State government for approval.

Speaking to Express over phone, he said, “We have taken all precautions to ensure transparency in selecting prisoners for remission and no injustice would be done to any one. The list will come up for discussion in the Cabinet committee on February 8, and on approval from the government and the authorities concerned, they may be released from jail in the second week of February.” There are around 570 life convicts in the central jail.

According to Varaprasad, around 200 convicts are likely to get the reprieve as per the remission norms from Kadapa, Anantapur, Nellore and Rajamahendravaram jails. Majority of them would be from the Rajamahendravaram Central Jail. As per judicial and jail terminology, remission means reducing the jail term of life convicts on grounds of good behaviour, age and ailments.

It is learnt that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu assured relief to some inmates imprisoned under the Domestic Violence Act 498(A), when he visited Rajamahendravaram Central Jail in November 2016.

But now it seems the government has not accepted their request and they are not likely to be figured in the list of 71 convicts recommended for remission.