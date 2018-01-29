VISAKHAPATNAM: IN a new twist to the murder case of Yoga teacher Polamarasetty Venkataramana, the main suspect in the case, Kilaparthi Venkataramana, was allegedly attacked by a group of unidentified miscreants near Lal Bahadur Ground at Burma camp in Visakhapatnam on Sunday morning. Police suspect that the same gang to whom he had hired to eliminate the Yoga teacher, also attempted to kill him, after he failed to pay them the promised money. Late on Friday night, Polamarasetty was attacked by a group of miscreants with knives and iron rod, resulting in his death.

After preliminary investigations and examining the CCTV footage that captured the crime, police are suspecting that the Yoga teacher was killed owing to a business rivalry and the murder was plotted by Kilaparthi Venkataramana. According to sources, an injured Kilaparthi was shifted to the KGH. Sources close to the investigation said that he had hired a gang at `1.5 lakh to kill the Yoga teacher. However, he failed to give the money to the gang after the latter committed the crime. On Sunday morning, sources said, there was a heated altercation between the gang and Kilaparthi Venkataramana and the latter attempted to kill him. However, the police do not rule out a foul play and suspect that Kilaparthi might be playing a drama to establish that he was attacked.

He is undergoing treated at the KGH and cops are yet to come to a conclusion over the case. Sources said that Kilaparthi had given different versions during the police interrogation. In his first version, he claimed that he organised a liquor party with the supari gang after eliminating the Yoga teacher on Saturday night and the gang attacked him for failure to pay the promised money.