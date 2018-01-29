CHENNAI: Mystery shrouds the death of a 29-year old software engineer from Andhra Pradesh who fell from an elevated ramp at the domestic airport here today.

Chaitanya, hailing from Vijayawada, fell from the ramp near gate no.4 of the domestic departure terminal and rushed to a government hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

The elevated ramp is used especially by vehicles to reach the departure lounge situated at the second floor level to the ground area.

The victim was said to have an e-booking for his travel to Bengaluru this morning and police were verifying it.

The man was employed with a software company in Bengaluru and he had spoken to someone over phone before he fell from the ramp, they said.

To a question whether suicide was suspected, a senior police officer told PTI "investigation is on," adding the man sustained grievous injuries in the incident as he fell from an height of approximately 50 feet.

Asked if the CCTV footages gave any clue to the death and final moments of the man, he said,"I am yet to go through the footages completely. Only after the completion of probe a could comment."

A senior doctor at the Chrompet Government Hospital where the body was rushed immediately said: "Autopsy will be done tomorrow. The man was brought dead. We have been told that his kin are on the way to Chennai."

The incident shocked morning passengers and visitors to the airport which is under multi-layer security cover.

While the outer precincts are guarded by Tamil Nadu police, the inner areas and the airport terminals come under the ambit of the Central Police forces.