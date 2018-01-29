ANANTAPUR: Jana Sena chief K Pawan Kalyan on Sunday promised to strive for the development of backward Anantapur district and resolve the problems of farmers. Addressing a public meeting at Kadiri on the second day of his visit to the district as part of his ‘Chalore Chalore Chal’, he said hereafter he would be more active in politics and find solutions to the problems of the people.

Jana Sena chief Pawan

Kalyan addressing people

at a meeting at Indira

Gandhi Circle in Kadiri

in Anantapur district on

Sunday | Express

“I know speaking of a few things during press conferences will not resolve public issues. Hence, I came to the people to learn first-hand their problems,” he said. Explaining his reasons for choosing Anantapur district for his political journey, Pawan Kalyan said backwardness of the district was the main reason and he intended to make a difference. “I want to see it developed like other districts,” he said.

Later, he interacted with the families of farmers, who committed suicide. Narrating her abject poverty, a woman told Pawan Kalyan that when her husband had died she did not have money for the funeral. Some voluntary organisations helped her. Pawan Kalyan said that the Centre was allocating funds for the development of backward districts.

“The government should allocate funds in the budget to extend help to the families of those farmers who took the extreme step,” he suggested. Several tenant farmers poured out their difficulties and injustice being meted out to them. They told him that they were not extended compensation like land owners. He assured them that he would discuss with the officials concerned to do justice to them. Later, he left for Puttaparthi, where he addressed a public meeting. Later, he offered prayers at Prashanti Nilayam.

Earlier in the morning, Pawan Kalyan called on Minister for Women and Child Welfare Paritala Sunitha. He discussed various issues relating to the district with her. She directed officials to provide all the required information to Pawan Kalyan to study. He also called on Kadiri MLA A Chand Basha and discussed with him various issues. Talking to media, he said he had met Paritala Sunitha only to discuss the problems of the district. Replying to a question whether he would align with the TDP in 2019 elections, the Jana Sena chief said that he would go ahead as per the wishes of people.

No truth in Paritala shaving off Pawan’s head, says Sunitha

Women and Child Welfare Minister Paritala Sunitha denied that her husband late Paritala Ravi had shaved off Pawan Kalyan’s hair, as being rumoured for long. Speaking to media after Pawan Kalyan’s visit, she said her husband was not one to indulge in such things.

“He only knew to support and help people and not cause trouble,” she said. The minister pointed out that when the question of Paritala Ravi shaving off his head was raised during a media conference, Pawan Kalyan did not respond. She said Pawan Kalyan had never seen Paritala Ravi. Her clarification backs the explanation of Pawan Kalyan recently that he was never tonsured by Ravi.

