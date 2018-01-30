TIRUPATI: A bag containing electronic devices was found in a forest near the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara, police said today.

Inspector General of Police, Red sanders Anti-smuggling Task Force M Kantha Rao told reporters here last night that investigation is underway to ascertain who abandoned the materials including a walkman, mobile phone, motherboard, conductors, wires and capacitors.

A probe was also on to ascertain for what purpose they were brought here, he added. The Task Force Sub-Inspector M Vasu told PTI that the plastic bag was found in the forest close to Sri Varimettu footpath leading to Tirumala hills when he and his team were returning after a routine check in the forest yesterday.